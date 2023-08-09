OMG! Al Pacino breaks up with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, latter demands full custody of their 3 month old baby boy

MUMBAI: Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have split after Noor gave birth to their now three-year-old son Roman Alfallah Pacino. 29-year-old Noor filed legal documents in Los Angeles, demanding full physical custody of the child, The Blast reported after reviewing the documents. She said she wants Al, 83, to have “reasonable visitation.”

Also read - Al Pacino, girlfriend Noor Alfallah welcome baby boy, reveal the name of child

Noor reportedly told the court that she would willingly grant Al joint legal custody of their infant so he can have opinions on his education, religion, medical treatment and more. Al also shares 22-year-old twins Olivia Pacino and Anton James Pacino with Beverly D'Angelo, as well as Julie Pacino, 33, with Jan Tarrant.

The legal filing revealed that Noor inserted a document titled “voluntary declaration of parentage,” which was signed by both her and Al six days after their son was born. It was signed by a third-party witness, and acknowledged that Al was the father of the child.

Noor requested that Al pay for her lawyer fees and other costs related to the case, but a specific child support amount was not mentioned. The legal documents said that “the court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party.” No evidence suggests that Al was opposed to the requests.

Noor has been linked to Al since April 2022. It is believed they began dating from the Covid-19 pandemic. Noor has also been linked to Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, from 2017 to 2018.

Rumours said the pair started dating when Mick’s then-girlfriend Melanie Hamrick was pregnant with their child, according to Page Six. Noor is also believed to have dated billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, according to Daily Mail.

Al has had high-profile relationships, but he never married. The actor never revealed a reason for not getting married, but once said, according to The Independent, “I hate to say this, but marriage is a state of mind, not a contract. When I think about the law and marriage, I ask myself, when did the cops get involved?"

Credits - Hindustan Times







