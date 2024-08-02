OMG! Britney Spears reveals on Instagram that she ‘made out’ with Ben Affleck, deletes post later and makes her account private

Britney shockingly made claims that she once made out with Hollywood actor/filmmaker Ben Affleckt on her Instagram page and later deleted the post.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/08/2024 - 17:39
Britney

MUMBAI : Britney Spears has been controversy’s favorite child. Wherever she goes, looks like trouble is sure to follow. She is one of the most loved and followed American Singers. Britney shockingly made claims that she once made out with Hollywood actor/filmmaker Ben Affleckt on her Instagram page and later deleted the post.

Also Read-Wow! Britney Spears wishes to collaborate with Jay-Z for new version of Beyoncé's Daddy Issues

On Wednesday, Britney shared a throwback picture with Ben, 'Argo' star-director and songwriter Diane Warren and her. She captioned it, “Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago!!! He's such an amazing actor," the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker gushed over Affleck in the caption, before dropping the claim: "Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night ... I honestly forgot ... damn that's crazy !!!” she further wrote, “Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!! Oh dear, I'm just being a gossip girl !!! Psss I actually forgot !!”

Check it out here;

Surprisingly, Britney has also made her account private now;

Also Read-Woah! Britney Spears spotted having a night out with Maluma and J Balvin in NYC

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-FreePressJournal


 

Britney Spears Justin Timberlake Toxic Oops I Did It Again Singer American Singer Sexy back Buzz News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/08/2024 - 17:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! Britney Spears reveals on Instagram that she ‘made out’ with Ben Affleck, deletes post later and makes her account private
MUMBAI : Britney Spears has been controversy’s favorite child. Wherever she goes, looks like trouble is sure to follow...
Spoiler Alert! Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye New Promo: Amruta Slaps Virat, Igniting a Fiery Conflict
MUMBAI : The ZEE Hindi TV serial Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye  has captivated audiences with the evolving love story of...
Vanshaj: Oh No! DJ plans to force Yukti's reaction
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Susheela to take a major decision
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Gadar 3 plot: Really! Sunny Deol starrer to not have a major jump in storyline
MUMBAI : With the success of Gadar  and Gadar 2, fans are so looking forward to the thyroid installment of the Sunny...
Dhruv Tara: Big Twist! Shaurya gets kidnapped by Bijli
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Recent Stories
Gadar 2
Gadar 3 plot: Really! Sunny Deol starrer to not have a major jump in storyline
Latest Videos