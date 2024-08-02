OMG! Britney Spears reveals on Instagram that she ‘made out’ with Ben Affleck, deletes post later and makes her account private

MUMBAI : Britney Spears has been controversy’s favorite child. Wherever she goes, looks like trouble is sure to follow. She is one of the most loved and followed American Singers. Britney shockingly made claims that she once made out with Hollywood actor/filmmaker Ben Affleckt on her Instagram page and later deleted the post.

On Wednesday, Britney shared a throwback picture with Ben, 'Argo' star-director and songwriter Diane Warren and her. She captioned it, “Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago!!! He's such an amazing actor," the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker gushed over Affleck in the caption, before dropping the claim: "Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night ... I honestly forgot ... damn that's crazy !!!” she further wrote, “Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!! Oh dear, I'm just being a gossip girl !!! Psss I actually forgot !!”

Surprisingly, Britney has also made her account private now;

