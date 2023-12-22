OMG! Fast and Furious Star Vin Diesel gets accused of Sexual Assault by his former assistant

MUMBAI: A former assistant of Vin Diesel, the star of Fast & Furious, has accused him of sexual abuse in 2010. On Thursday, Astra Jonasson filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles, saying that Diesel forced himself on her when she was in an Atlanta hotel suite. She was allegedly forced into Diesel's bed and attempted to flee the room, but the actor allegedly went toward her, groped her breasts, and kissed her chest.

She started to scream and ran for the nearby restroom as Diesel tried to pull down her underwear. According to the lawsuit, he eventually made her touch his erect penis and began to masturbate. According to the lawsuit, Jonasson wished for the assault to stop and closed her eyes to avoid angering Diesel anymore. Samantha Vincent, Diesel's sister and the president of One Race Productions, fired Jonasson a few hours later.

According to the lawsuit, Jonasson's self-esteem was "demolished" and she felt like a "piece of trash." The lawsuit accuses, “It was clear to her that she was being fired because she was no longer useful — Vin Diesel had used her to fulfill his sexual desires and she had resisted his sexual assaults.”

Jonasson is suing Diesel and his company on several matters, including wrongful termination, negligent supervision, and the establishment of a hostile work environment.

“Let me be very clear: Vin Diesel categorically denies this claim in its entirety,” lawyer Bryan Freedman stated in a statement that Variety, a trade publication, obtained. “This is the first he has ever heard about this more than 13-year-old claim made by a purportedly 9-day employee. There is clear evidence which completely refutes these outlandish allegations.”

The complaint filed by Jonasson's lawyer, Claire-Lise Kutlay, aims to hold Diesel and others who "allowed and covered up his sexual assault, accountable for their egregious actions," according to a statement. “Employers must protect and defend people when they speak up about sexual assault and harassment,” Kutlay stated. “We hope Ms. Jonasson’s courageous decision to come forward helps create lasting change and empowers other survivors.”

In general, the Associated Press does not reveal the identity of anyone who are a victim of sexual assault unless they come forward, as Jonasson has done. Since the first movie in the "The Fast and Furious" franchise was released in 2001, Diesel has played Dominic Toretto. The last two films have each made more than $1 billion at the box office, demonstrating the success of the films both domestically and internationally. The eleventh film in the series, "Fast X," starring Diesel, debuted with $67.5 million in ticket sales earlier this year.

