OMG! Jamie Dornan hospitalized for heart attack-like symptoms triggered by toxic Caterpillars during the Portugal trip; Know here details!

MUMBAI: According to Jamie Dornan's buddy Gordon Smart, he was hospitalized while on a recent trip to Portugal due to symptoms resembling a heart attack brought on by toxic caterpillars. While on vacation together at a golf resort, Smart also started having the same symptoms and had to be brought to the hospital.

Speaking about the experience on the BBC podcast The Good, the Bad, and the Unexpected, Smart said that at first, they thought their illness was the result of having too many drinks the previous evening. Eventually, though, they discovered that the root of their health problems was the deadly processionary caterpillars known to be toxic.

Smart remembered how, only one day into their trip, he experienced a “tingling in his left hand and tickling in his left arm” It led him to believe it was “the sign of the start of a heart attack.” “Now, I’m a fairly healthy guy but once you start thinking, you’re having a heart attack, you’re pretty sure that you’re convincing yourself that you are having one,” he said.

After being taken to the hospital quickly, Smart was eventually released. This time, when he returned to the hotel, Dornan was ill. “Jamie said, ‘Dear me. Gordon, about 20 minutes after you left, my left arm went numb, my left leg went numb, my right leg went numb, and I found myself in the back of an ambulance,'” Smart recalled.

“Anyway, as he left the hospital, the paramedics asked them for a selfie, which is really what you want when you’re being wheeled out of a hospital room,” he said. The doctor suggested that Smart's nightmare might have been brought on by toxic caterpillars when they spoke with him the next week.

“And it turns out that there are caterpillars on golf courses in the south of Portugal that have been killing people’s dogs and giving men in their 40s heart attacks,” he shared.

“It turns out we’d brushed up against hairy processionary caterpillars and have been very lucky to come out of that one alive,” he added. “So there’s my story; the good news is it wasn’t a caffeine overdose, it wasn’t a hangover — it was a poisonous, toxic caterpillar.”

