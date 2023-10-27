OMG! The final season of 'The Crown' focuses on the tradegy of Princess Diana

Elizabeth Debicki resumes her role as Princess Diana, who is shown in what would be the final months of her life, struggling with her global fame, hounded constantly by paparazzi and running afoul of the royal family because of all the attention.
MUMBAI: “This is going to be the biggest thing that any of us has ever seen.”

So says Dominic West as Prince Charles in the new trailer for the final season of “The Crown.” Elizabeth Debicki resumes her role as Princess Diana, who is shown in what would be the final months of her life, struggling with her global fame, hounded constantly by paparazzi and running afoul of the royal family because of all the attention.

The trailer also features a small glimpse into her relationship with Dodi Fayed (played by Khalid Abdalla).

Princess Diana and Fayed died during a high-speed car chase in Paris in 1997.

“The Windsors face a reckoning as Diana, no longer a member of the royal family, continues to captivate the public in the weeks before her tragic death,” according to the caption for the trailer.

The sixth and final season is being split into two parts and will span the events surrounding the royal family from 1997 to 2005. That includes the death of Princess Diana and the courtship between Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Imelda Staunton returns as Queen Elizabeth in her later years.

The first part of Season 6 of “The Crown” starts streaming on Netflix on Nov. 16.

