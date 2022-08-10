Pamela Anderson claims Tim Allen flashed his privates at her when she was 23

Hollywood actress Pamela Anderson in her upcoming memoir has detailed a disturbing incident that took place on the set of 'Home Improvement' in 1991 when she was 23 years old.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/26/2023 - 13:30
MUMBAI : Hollywood actress Pamela Anderson in her upcoming memoir has detailed a disturbing incident that took place on the set of 'Home Improvement' in 1991 when she was 23 years old.

"On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly - completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably," according to an excerpt in 'Love, Pamela', reports 'Variety'.

Allen, who was 37 at the time of the reported incident, was presumably referring to Anderson's modeling for Playboy, which helped turn the budding actress into an internationally known sex symbol.

"No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing," Allen told 'Variety' in a statement.

The explosive claim is one of many in the book, which traces Anderson's rise from small-town girl from Vancouver Island to one of the most recognizable women in the world.

"Home Improvement" marked one of Anderson's earliest credits, where she played Lisa the Tool Girl in what quickly became the No. 1 TV series in the United States.

She appeared in the first two seasons of the ABC sitcom before leaving to focus on 'Baywatch', which became a global phenomenon exported to 150 countries.

'Love, Pamela' is one of the most anticipated titles of the year from HarperCollins. In it, Anderson addresses last year's hit Hulu series Pam and Tommy.

Anderson remained mum on the series, which delves into the infamous sex tape that was stolen from her home with then-husband Tommy Lee, when it launched in February 2022.


Source Ians 

