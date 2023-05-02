Pamela Anderson: Hugh Hefner is the only man to treat me with respect

Actress Pamela Anderson said that the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner is the only man to treat her with "complete and utter respect."
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/05/2023 - 12:45
Pamela Anderson: Hugh Hefner is the only man to treat me with respect

MUMBAI : Actress Pamela Anderson said that the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner is the only man to treat her with "complete and utter respect."

The 'Baywatch' star has revealed how the late Playboy founder's invitation to feature on the cover of his magazine helped her reclaim her sexuality, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Asked if anyone "has ever treated her with complete and utter respect", Pamela told the Sunday Times newspaper: "Hugh Hefner."

The 55-year-old star appeared on the cover of Playboy a record 14 times but Hefner's legacy has been marred by allegations of abuse from inside the Playboy mansion following his death at the age of 91 in 2017.

Pamela, who has been married to Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, Rick Salomon, Jon Peter and Dan Hayhurst, came to public prominence after first appearing on the Playboy cover in 1990 and said that the experience helped her grow in confidence.

She recalled: "I was painfully shy, and I hated that feeling. That's why I did it. I just didn't want that feeling anymore. Doing that first photoshoot gave me this little kind of portal on what it felt like to be a sensual woman. My sexuality was mine. I took my power back."

The actress has penned a new memoir 'Love, Pamela' and revealed that she gained 25 pounds in the process of writing the book.

Pamela, whose story is also told in the new Netflix Documentary 'Pamela, a Love Story', said: "I went through kind of a crazy time writing the book. I started writing my book and I put on like 25 pounds, Crazy! I look back at it and I see how it was the book process because as I wrote my book, I didn't change too much."

"I mean, I was drinking earlier with the husband and stuff but I lost it all at the end of my book. It was crazy, it was crazy! I had a physical reaction to telling my story. It was almost like I was hanging on to something. It was a protective, my puffy suit of armour."

"I don't know what it was - I was thinking it was some kind of protection. It wasn't like I was eating any different, I'm vegan, I eat nuts and berries, you know, I don't eat a lot. But my body was changing!"

Source : Ians 
 

Actress Pamela Anderson Tommy Lee Kid Rock Rick Salomon Jon Peter Dan Hayhurst TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/05/2023 - 12:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Rupali Ganguly: Proud that people call me Anupama instead of Rupali
MUMBAI:  Actress Rupali Ganguly, who came into spotlight with the hugely successful television show 'Anupamaa', is...
Kangana Ranaut starts rehearsals for climax song of 'Chandramukhi 2'
MUMBAI : Actress Kangana Ranaut has shared an update that she started rehearsals for the climax song for the film '...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai gives a personalised gift to Savi; Pakhi irked by what's inside
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Spoiler Alert! Kundali Bhagya: Sambhu bhai and gang enter to stop Karan and Preeta’s wedding
MUMBAI : Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and...
As she wraps up shoot for 'Sri', Jyothika says she's a huge fan of Rajkummar Rao
MUMBAI : South star Jyothika, who is all set to make her comeback in Hindi cinema with Sri, has said that she is a "...
Recent Stories
Kangana Ranaut starts rehearsals for climax song of 'Chandramukhi 2'
Kangana Ranaut starts rehearsals for climax song of 'Chandramukhi 2'

Latest Video