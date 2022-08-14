Pete Davidson in 'trauma therapy' following Kanye's attacks on social media

Comedian Pete Davidson has been in "trauma therapy" largely due to rapper Kanye West's attacks on social media.

MUMBAI: Los Angeles, Comedian Pete Davidson has been in "trauma therapy" largely due to rapper Kanye West's attacks on social media.

The news was confirmed by several sources to Page Six.

Beginning in April, 'The King of Staten Island' star, 28, has been seeking help following his feud with the rapper for dating his former wife, Kim Kardashian.

"The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for (Pete), and he's had to seek out help," an insider told People, who first reported the story on Monday.

The source stressed that, despite calling it quits last week, Davidson "has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she's been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship".

On August 5, an insider confirmed to Page Six that Davidson and Kim, 41, had called quits after nine months of dating.

Kanye has continuously criticised Davidson, who he dubbed Skete, ever since he was first linked to Kardashian in October 2021.

Earlier this year, West released a video for 'Eazy' that had him literally kidnapping and burying a cartoon version of Davidson. He also rapped about "beating Pete Davidson's a**".

West also attacked Davidson in a second video for the same tune, this time while the actor wore a "Skete" hoodie.

In March, the two men got into a heated text exchange.

"Yo it's Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It's 8 a.m. and it don't gotta be like this," the comedian texted West, according to screenshots shared by 'SNL' guest writer Dave Sirus.

"Kim is literally the best mother I've ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f***ing lucky that she's your kids mom," he continued.

"I've decided im not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet. Grow the f**k up."

Davidson went on to ask West if they wanted to meet up and talk. Despite Davidson's attempts, the Yeezy designer didn't stop his attacks.

On Monday, West shared a doctored newspaper page on Instagram that declared, "SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28".

