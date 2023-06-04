Priyanka to star opposite John Cena, Idris Elba in action film 'Heads Of State'

MUMBAI: Ahead of the global debut of the streaming spy series 'Citadel', Priyanka Chopra Jonas is getting into business with Amazon Studios again, this time with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads of State'. The movie's cameras roll in May.

'Nobody' filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query's original idea, reports Deadline.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film, which we first told you about, is being described as Air Force One meets Midnight Run. Producers are the Safran Company's Peter Safran and John Rickard. EPs are Cena, Elba and Marcus Viscidi.

As per 'Deadline', in February 2021, Priyanka became a New York Times bestselling author with her memoir 'Unfinished'. She'll be starring with Richard Madden in Prime Video's 'Citadel', set to begin streaming on April 28.

On the film side, she will next star in Sony's 'Love Again' and most recently starred in Netflix's Oscar-nominated feature 'The White Tiger', which she also executive produced.

Chopra Jonas' production banner Purple Pebble Pictures is currently under a first-look film and TV deal with Amazon Studios and has also partnered with Paramount Global to create original content focused on diversity and inclusion for its entertainment and youth channels.

SOURCE: IANS