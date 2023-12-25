Rest in peace! Stand-up comedian Neel Nanda passes away at 32

MUMBAI : In a tragic turn of events, Neel Nanda, a 32-year-old stand-up comedian based in Los Angeles, has passed away. Neel gained recognition for his performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Comedy Central's Adam Devine's House Party.

The news was confirmed by his longtime manager, Greg Weiss, who had known Nanda since he was 19 years old, according to Variety.

The reason for Neel Nanda's death remains undisclosed. After his passing, numerous fellow comedians have honored his memory. Nanda's love for comedy began in his early years.

He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, to Indian immigrants. Various comedy clubs and colleagues in the comedy community expressed their condolences on social media on Saturday to commemorate Nanda and his artworks.

Manager, Greg Weiss in a conversation with The Times on Sunday said “At this point all I can do is confirm, yes, unfortunately my client of over 11 years has passed.” He further added, “Nanda was a great comic, friend and fantastic human being.”

The news of the comedian's death was particularly surprising as he had just marked his birthday. According to the LA Times, a mere nine days before his passing, Neel Nanda, known as the ‘positive force’ of the comedy, was headlining a comedy club in Toronto for the first time.

He had the audience in stitches with his amazing performance, which won over many hearts. He even encouraged fans to join him in celebrating his birthday weekend downtown following the show.

Dave Curran, the owner of Jokers Theatre & Comedy Club, spoke about Neel and expressed his disbelief and deep dismay about the incident.

“He made our audiences smile and so happy, " he said. “I only met him six months ago, but after a day or two he has the ability to make you feel like you’ve known him for years,” added Curran, revealing the reason why in the first place he hired Nanda.

Shocked by the news, John Roy wrote on X, “RIP Neel Nanda, a great comic who built a whole comedy scene in Santa Monica nearly single-handedly and always gave his all and was welcoming to everyone."

Credits - Hindustan Times