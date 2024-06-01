RIP! Hollywood actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters died in a plane crash into the Caribbean Sea

MUMBAI: Christian Oliver, a German-born Hollywood actor recognized for his roles in films such as 'The Good German' starring George Clooney and the 2008 action-comedy 'Speed Racer,' was tragically killed together with his young daughters. According to local police, the fatal tragedy occurred when their little plane fell into the Caribbean Sea shortly after take-off. On Thursday, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force released a statement confirming Oliver's death aboard a privately owned, single-engine plane.

Responses from fishermen, divers, and the Coast Guard were quick, resulting in the recovery of four dead at the accident site. Oliver, his daughters Madita (10) and Annik (12), as well as pilot Robert Sachs, died at the age of 51. The unfortunate occurrence occurred just after midday on Thursday while the jet was en route from Bequia, a small island in the Grenadines, to St Lucia.

The family appeared to be on vacation since Oliver posted an image of a tropical beach on Instagram a few days previously. The caption stated, “Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love… 2024 [here] we come!”

In the second season of the 1990s sitcom "Saved by the Bell: The New Class," he played Brian Keller, a transfer student from Switzerland.

