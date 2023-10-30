RIP! Matthew Perry’s fans gather outside iconic 'Friends' apartment to pay tribute following sudden demise of beloved actor

MUMBAI :Matthew Perry, who gained worldwide recognition for his portrayal of "Chandler Bing" in the hit sitcom Friends, unexpectedly passed away, leaving many shocked. For the unaware, on October 29, 2023, Matthew was discovered dead in the hot tub at his Los Angeles residence.

The world has been in grief for him ever since the news got out, and rightfully so. At their lowest, he made a million people laugh, so his fans experienced a hole in their hearts when he was dead. Global fans and friends of his have been left feeling as though they had lost one of their best friends. And now, supporters gathered outside the well-known Friends flat in New York to pay their respects to the dead actor.

Matthew Perry's sudden passing has left his devoted followers stunned and devastated. However as of late, a number of images and videos have appeared on social media sites, showing his admirers gathering outside the well-known Friends flat, which is located at 90 Bedford Street in New York's West Village. For those who are unaware, Friends featured outside shots of this building over the course of its ten seasons, even though the inside of the flat was never shown.

Fans of the late actor Matthew Perry were seen congregating outside the famous building in pictures that have gone viral. They presented the late actor with prayers, candles and heartfelt messages. One comment can be interpreted as "The One Where We All Lost a Friend," and another as,"We will never know what Chandler's job was, but we will know how much joy being in his company brought us."

Friends fans are devastated, but what Matthew Perry's co-stars have been through is incomprehensible. Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), David Schwimmer (Ross), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), and Courteney Cox (Monica) will pay tribute to the late actor who is being tracked by internet users.

