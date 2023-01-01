Robbie Williams sees a lot of himself in Harry Styles

Singer Robbie Williams said that he can see a lot of similarities between himself and Harry Styles when it comes to their careers as he opens up about the 'lonely' side of fame.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/01/2023 - 11:52
Robbie Williams sees a lot of himself in Harry Styles

MUMBAI : :Singer Robbie Williams said that he can see a lot of similarities between himself and Harry Styles when it comes to their careers as he opens up about the 'lonely' side of fame.

Just like Styles, the singer, 48, found fame after joining a boy band before breaking off to launch his own solo career with his debut album 'Life Thru A Lens', reports mirror.co.uk.

Speaking to friend and presenter Scott Mills in celebration of the album, which features the hit 'Angels', Williams was told by Mills, 49, that he sees similarities between the two performers.

Williams replied: "Absolutely. I see a lot. This is inconsequential but the algorithm on my YouTube threw up a video of Harry Styles talking in between songs and what he was talking about was a bit of nonsense, like I talk about, just a bit of banter."

"It was like, I see what he's doing. He's trying to fill a space... That stage is massive and it's a lonely place. You'd better throw some shapes or you're just going to feel awkward."

During the conversation, which took place on 'Robbie Williams: My Life Thru A Lens' on BBC Radio 2, Williams also discussed his initial departure from 'Take That' and the impact on his relationship with former bandmate Gary Barlow.

"I think I was in the middle of a nervous breakdown, my first of many," Williams said of leaving the band. All the information going into the computer had made the computer overload... So it felt like I was in some sort of burning building and I needed to get out.

"That's how it felt at the time. Then I was like, 'okay, I'll do this tour and then I'll leave'. And they actually went, 'actually, if you're going to leave, can you go now?'"

Williams recently revealed that he never actually wanted to be a singer.

SOURCE-IANS

 

Robbie Williams lonely The singer 48 Life Thru A Lens Robbie Williams: My Life Thru A Lens BBC Radio 2 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/01/2023 - 11:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Aishwarya Khare all set for a solo trip to Bali on New Year
MUMBAI :As everyone is making plans for New Year celebrations, 'Bhagya Lakshmi' actress Aishwarya Khare has decided to...
Anushka Kaushik is enthralled working with Tigmanshu Dhulia
MUMBAI :Anushka Kaushik, who is known for her projects like 'Ghar Waapsi, 'Thar', and 'Crash Course', spoke about her...
Robbie Williams sees a lot of himself in Harry Styles
MUMBAI : :Singer Robbie Williams said that he can see a lot of similarities between himself and Harry Styles when it...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anuj-Anupama fear for Choti Anu’s life, maAn faces a rift
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Spoiler Alert! Bhagya Lakshmi: Neelam announces Rishi and Malishka’s wedding, Rishi feels guilty
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. Fans are in awe...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Ayaan to fulfill his promise to Tanisha, Faltu notices the sindoor in her maang
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from Faltu. Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood...
Recent Stories
Tara Sutaria wraps up shooting for 'Apurva'
Tara Sutaria wraps up shooting for 'Apurva'

Latest Video