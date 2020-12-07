Robert Downey Jr., Don Cheadle honour Chadwick Boseman

MUMBAI: Actor Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle paid tribute to late Hollywood star and Marvel co-star Chadwick Boseman for his enduring legacy.

"Black Panther" star Boseman, who died in August after a four-year battle with colon cancer at the age of 43, posthumously received the Hero of the Ages honour at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards, reports people.com.

The award recognises stars who are heroes both on and off screen. It was presented to the late actor by two members of his Marvel family, Cheadle and Downey Jr.

"The second you first saw him on screen or had the opportunity to meet him in person, his energy and intensity was undeniable," Downey Jr said.

"There was something different and special about Chadwick Boseman. Mr. Boseman truly embodied what it meant to be a superhero. His impact as a groundbreaking leading man, as an icon on-screen... it won't be quantified by the box office records he broke but by the legion of fans who will celebrate him for many years to come," he added.

Downey Jr. continued: "He was the most heroic when just being Chad. That's when he was bigger than anyone he played onscreen."

To this, Cheadle added: "With every role he created a new legion of fans. He has an incredible power to unify people. The way he lived his life united people behind a higher purpose -- and that will be his legacy."

Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, the 90-minute MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time Special honoured the biggest and best moments in movies and TV from the 1980s until now.

The show celebrated the stars and moments by presenting "GOATs" across the following categories: Scream Queen, Legendary Lip Lock, Dance Your Ass Off, Heartbreaking Break-Up, Comedy Giant, Zero to Hero, She-Ro, and Dynamic Duo. The event took place on December 6, and will be available to viewers in India on December 13 on Voot Select and Vh1 India.