Sad Demise! Ray Liotta passes away at 67

MUMBAI: Ray Liotta, one of the most terrific actors that the world ever saw, passed away at the age of 67. His representative confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

As per reports, the actor passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic where he was filming, ‘Dangerous waters’. The actor was engaged to Jacy Nittolo and left behind his daughter, Karsen.

The actor rose to fame after playing the lead role in the acclaimed gangster biopic, ‘Goodfellas’ by Martin Scorsese. Some of his other notable films include, The Rat Pack, Unforgettable, Cop Land, Phoenix, and many others. Hollywood will be mourning the legend for a long time and was appreciated globally for his works.

James Mangold paid his respects by tweeting, “Shocked and saddened to hear of Ray Liotta’s passing. Beyond the tough guy exterior and the tightly wound emotions of his signature characters, he was a sweet, playful and passionate collaborator and brilliant actor, RIP.” Francesca Steele wrote, “The sleaziest hot look in Hollywood, RIP Ray Liotta, you heartbreaker,”

