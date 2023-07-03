Shania Twain was 'uncontrollably fragile' after husband's affair

Singer-songwriter Shania Twain was 'uncontrollably fragile' after her husband cheated on her with her best friend.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 11:00
Shania

MUMBAI :Singer-songwriter Shania Twain was 'uncontrollably fragile' after her husband cheated on her with her best friend.

The 57-year-old singer's 14-year marriage to Robert 'Mutt' Lange ended in 2008, after she discovered he had been having an affair with her close friend Marie-Anne Thiebaud and Shania admitted, she still doesn't speak to them, reports 'Female First UK'.

She told the 'Armchair Expert' podcast: "I don't think that a lot of things that happened to me since my divorce should have been so hard on me. I should have been less naive about life's ups and downs. Maybe I'm too much, like, 'That's all behind me'."

As per 'Female First UK', Shania went on to find love with Thiebaud's husband -- former Nestle executive Frederic Thiebaud -- who she tied knot with in 2011 and Shania revealed Frederic handled the betrayal of their former spouses better than she did.

She said: "(Before the affair was discovered) I did not get close to Fred at all, we didn't have each other's numbers. He was not really part of our daily lives because he was working these crazy hours. A lot of travel (for his) very high-profile company, just suit and tie and so he would be around, like, weekend dinners and stuff like that - we would all eat together and that was it."

Shania said: "It would be mostly him and Mutt chatting, so I didn't really know Fred very well. I guess it was a beautiful surprise to then see how gracefully and graciously he was dealing with navigating the same pain."

"He was so thoughtful about it all...It was not cool with him, but he was smarter about it. I was uncontrollably fragile over it, which I had never felt before because I thought for once I was stable. I really believe that I'm safe, so that really devastated me I think more than any other instability I've ever felt," she added.


Source : Ians 

Shania Twain 'uncontrollably fragile' husband's affair best friend
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 11:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu meets with a deadly accident; Akshara in a fix
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and isgetting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Spoiler Alert! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Raghav heartbroken to see Prachi and Josh hugging
MUMBAI:Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead...
Neha Joshi: 'Shooting in Haridwar and Rishikesh was a blissful experience'
MUMBAI :Actress Neha Joshi, who is seen playing the character of a housewife and mother Yashoda in the show 'Doosri Maa...
Spoiler Alert! Kundali Bhagya: Karan and Preeta face a huge storm with one of their babies missing
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Daisy Shah to be seen sword-fighting, horse-riding in 'Lahora, The Kingdom' webseries
MUMBAI :Actress Daisy Shah, who is set to make her foray in the digital world with her upcoming webseries "Lahora, The...
Recent Stories
Aarushi
Aarushi Nishank says 'Tarini' is about Indian Navy's all-woman sailing expedition

Latest Video