Shocking! Beyoncé's childhood home in Houston caught fire on Christmas morning; No casualties reported

MUMBAI: The childhood house of singer-songwriter Beyonce caught fire on Christmas morning. Beyoncé was raised in Houston, Texas, home from birth till the age of five. At 2 a.m., the house caught fire. Thankfully, none of whose lives there have injuries, according to popular news portals news. According to Daily Mail, the fire's cause is still being looked into. The second floor sustained most of the damage, and to make sure the fire went out entirely, the crew needed to make cuts into the attic eaves.

Chief Justin Barnes of the Houston Fire Department said to KTRK, a local television station, “They did a great job. I'm going to say in less than 10 minutes, we had a really good grip on this fire." According to "Mirror.co.uk," Beyonce owned the house long before she became well-known in the entertainment industry. Rather, a family with two small children resides in the house.

However, even after all these years, the structure will always have a special place in Beyonce's history because a local uses it as stop on a Houston Beyonce tour. Despite leaving her childhood home at the age of five, the celebrity lived in Houston until she was roughly 21 years old. She currently resides in their huge mansion in Los Angeles with her husband Jay Z and their kids. "People who go on these tours are Beyonce devotees, fanatics," tour operator Keith Rosden said to the Daily Mail.

Visiting the house where she was born is similar to visiting Bethlehem, the birthplace of their leader." He added, "This is one of the two most popular stops on the tour, the other being the home on Parkwood, where the family lived after moving out of the Rosedale home. Almost 100 percent of people get out for me to take their photo, to take selfies."

