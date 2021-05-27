Shocking! BTS band leader RM to go bankrupt?

MUMBAI: K-Pop band BTS' latest song Butter set a record with 10 million views on YouTube in 13 minutes of release.

Butter is the second BTS song after Dynamite to be performed fully in English. The band members RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga, and J-Hope had reason to celebrate the release of their second English single. But it looks like their celebration is going to cost band leader RM.

BTS recently hosted a comeback broadcast where they played Butter Jenga with unexpected and hilarious consequences. A challenge was written on each block and the one who fails will have to bear the penalty. RM was the first one to lose since he failed to complete the challenge of eating a butter cookie and whistling within 10 seconds.

The game was basically rigged and its sole purpose was to see RM lose. Jin helped a lot in this conquest by counting 10 to 1 within a fraction of time. “Please write a news article. Fabrication controversy. BTS fixes a Jenga game,” RM said.

RM will now have to treat the band members with beverages using his personal credit card. To which, Jin started a rumour saying, "RM’s personal card is especially good. RM’s personal credit card is rumored to have a limit of KRW 100 billion.” To which, RM replied, "Wow, I see that I’ll really go bankrupt. I see bankruptcy in my near future.”

BTS has announced an online event, BTS 2021 Muster SOWOOZOO, to celebrate the eighth anniversary of the band and their fandom, known as ARMY. The two-day event will be held on June 13 and 14.

Credits: Bollywood Life