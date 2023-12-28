Shocking! Lee Sun-Kyun death case: Korean Police imprisoned actor's suspected blackmailer; Extortion details revealed

MUMBAI: Many criticisms were aimed at the legal authorities following the tragic and unexpected death of Parasite and My Mister star Lee Sun Kyun. Followers claimed that he committed suicide as a result of harassment from the police. He did not employ immoral methods to get him to confess, according to the Incheon Police, who also emphasized that he had legal support.

(Also read: Parasite fame Choi Woo Shik opens up about working with BTS singer V in upcoming Prime Video Korean reality series Jinny’s Kitchen)

A woman is currently being detained by the police on suspicion of blackmail. Late on Wednesday, she was taken into arrest. According to the Korea Herald, she was requested to appear for an arrest warrant review by the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency. People can now make their case thanks to this. She is currently imprisoned.

It appears that Thursday will be the hearing for her case. This woman is suspected of extorting almost 50 million won (USD 38,700) from the late actor through blackmail. In his statement, Lee claimed that the woman and the hostess of a posh bar were threatening him and had demanded about 350 million won from him.

The police allegedly found the actor using illegal drugs, which led to his arrest. This began at the close of October. Although Lee Sun-Kyun admitted that he visited the facility, he didn't take any psychotropic substances. He said the hostess was trying to trick him into consuming narcotics. He took them thinking they were sleeping pills.

The National Forensic Service tested Lee Sun-Kyun's hair samples in November, and the results of both the reagent test and the extensive lab-based testing were negative. After 19 hours of questioning on Sunday, he reportedly instructed his lawyer to request that the suspect be put through a lie detector test. The woman's name is identified as 'A'. After tracking her down, the police took her into custody without her consent.

Actress Jeon Hye-Jin, his wife, reported her husband missing to the police on December 27. It appears that he left behind a note that appeared to be a will. She was afraid he was going to take a drastic step. In Jongno-gu, the police found him slumped in his car. Looks like charcoal poisoning took his life. It's a private funeral, attended only by close family members.

(Also read: Parasite' director, Robert Pattinson team up for sci-fi movie)

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- bollywoodlife