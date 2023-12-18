Shocking! Matthew Perry turned "angry and mean” days before his death; Nicotine lollipops and Ketamine linked to changes in his behavior

MUMBAI: A female friend of the late actor Mathew Perry claimed that because he had been receiving testosterone shots, the actor had been "angry and mean" in the weeks before his death.

Perry's autopsy report offered a more grim look at the celebrity's last days. It was mentioned that he had been taking Tammoxifen to lose weight, antidiabetic medication, and nicotine lollipops, in addition to a deadly dosage of ketamine mixed with the opioid-like drug buprenorphine, which is used to alleviate pain and help with addiction to opiates, according to a popular news portal.

He was trying to give up smoking before his death. According to his live-in assistant, he has been smoking roughly two packs of cigarettes every day. The medical examiner's report revealed additional evidence of Perry's heavy reliance on over-the-counter and prescription medications to maintain his standard of living.

The report read, "In the assistant's bedroom, there were multiple open, empty, half-filled medication bottles prescribed to the decedent, as well as over-the-counter medications, vitamins, digestive aids and dishes filled with multiple various loose pills, tablets, caplets, candy and breath mints."

"Prescribed ointments, digestive aids and oral rinses" were in Perry's bathroom. The ketamine that was found in the 'Friends' star's body came from somewhere else, even though the star had been receiving ketamine infusions regularly before his death.

Its half-life is only three to four hours, and his last infusion was given a week and a half before he died. "It is more likely this was recreational ketamine use," neuroscientists, physicians, and Dr. Bankole Johnson exclusively told a popular news portal.

"It would be questionable medicine to provide ketamine to someone also using buprenorphine - a true recipe for disaster." In 2022, Perry wrote in his memoir 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir' on his dislike of ketamine, stating that he frequently felt as though he was "dying" from the treatments he had while living at a Swiss recovery center during the outbreak.

"Ketamine was not for me." "Taking K is like being hit in the head with a giant happy shovel. But the hangover was rough and outweighed the shovel," he penned.

Before Perry passed away, in reality, his anesthesiologist, Dr. Ataoin (whose name was largely withheld from the postmortem report), had informed him that he no longer needed the infusions because"his depression was fine."

Even more, the medical examiner's chat with the unnamed female revealed that the beloved actor was in "good spirits" during their last few days before his death.

This matches the account of Jennifer Aniston, who claimed to have spoken with Perry on October 28 in the morning, just before his assistant discovered him face-down in the pool of his $4 million Hollywood home.

In 2022, Perry disclosed that he tried to stay sober by spending around $9 million of his life. He expressed his desire to be remembered not as the famous "Friends" character Chandler Bing, but rather as an individual who assisted others in overcoming their addictions.

