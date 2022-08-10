Surprise: Beyonce drops 'America Has a Problem' remix with Kendrick Lamar

Singer Beyonce surprise dropped a remix of her 'Renaissance' hit 'America Has a Problem' featuring Kendrick Lamar on Friday night.
MUMBAI : Singer Beyonce surprise dropped a remix of her 'Renaissance' hit 'America Has a Problem' featuring Kendrick Lamar on Friday night.

The new version of the song launches right into a tight verse from Lamar, in which he raps about everything from AI ("Even AI gotta practice clonin' Kendrick") to the Beyhive ("I'm an honorary Beyhive, let's see why them diamonds don't be flya), reports Variety.

Beyonce then picks up for the rest of the song, which clocks in at four minutes and 20 seconds. The remix's cover art features an American flag made up of what appears to be red, white and blue bullets.

'America Has a Problem' has been surging in popularity recently, thanks in part to the choreography that Beyonce debuted when her 'Renaissance' world tour kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10, which has inspired a TikTok trend.

Beyonce's tour - her first in nearly five years - is set to continue through September, hitting both Europe and North America. So far, her setlist has included hits such as 'Formation', 'Run the World (Girls)', 'Love on Top', 'Crazy in Love', 'Naughty Girl', 'Drunk in Love' and plenty of songs from 'Renaissance'.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 17:15

