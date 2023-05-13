Vin Diesel headlines 'Fast X' premiere outside Colosseum in Rome

Hollywood came to the Colosseum on Friday evening (local time) as 'Fast X', the tenth movie of the 'Fast & Furious', held a star-studded 'Road to Rome' premiere, 'Variety' reports.
Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno and a host of other talents prancing on a red carpet rolled out in the Forum's Temple of Venus, with the historical landmark as a backdrop, 'Variety' adds.

The social media embargo expired after the Rome premiere, and people who were lucky enough to see 'Fast X' a week ahead of its stateside theatrical debut on May 19 are calling the movie "stupidly entertaining", a "visual spectacle" and declaring that it puts the franchise "back on track".

Others praise Jason Momoa's performance as the main villain, but admit there are also some "clunky elements" to the movie.

The choice of the Italian capital as the first city in the world where the 10th installment in the 'Fast & Furious' saga would screen, according to 'Variety', honoured the fact that some of the film's most high-octane action scenes were shot in Rome and its surrounding cities. (The production also shot on location in Turin.)

"All the action scenes we did in Rome were real. When we rolled that ball in the streets of Rome, that was a real one-ton ball that we set on fire," 'Fast X' director Louis Leterrier told 'Variety' on the red carpet.

Diesel also waxed enthusiastic about returning to the Eternal City on this balmy Italian evening. He said: "I could not believe that there was a [Dodge] Charger and we were shouting: 'Action!' in front of the Colosseum. I never would have dreamed that happening 20 years ago."

The action star, who also produces the 'Fast' films, walked the red carpet in tandem with Gibson, posing for photographers and camera crews flown in from all over the world, adds 'Variety'.

"Where would we all be without your cameras rolling?" Gibson exclaimed. "We love you all so much!"

SOURCE-IANS

