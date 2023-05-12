What! Kevin Feige reveals Robert Downey Jr’s return as Iron Man ended? Here’s the details!

MUMBAI: Kevin Feige says Robert Downey Jr.'s tenure as Iron Man is over. This is the update that the president of Marvel Studios sent to fans who have been holding out hope for Tony Stark's return following his death in Avengers: Endgame (2019). When asked whether Downey will make a comeback in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as his heroic persona, Feige said, “We are going to keep that moment and not touch it again.” He also added, “We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way.”

(Also read: Robert Downey Jr. WON'T campaign for Oscar for Tony Stark)

According to Endgame director Joe Russo mentioned the crew and cast in the movie, "bid said tearful goodbyes on the last day of shooting." He said, “Everybody had moved on emotionally.” "“We promised [Downey] it would be the last time we made him do it ever.” It was "difficult" for the actor to return to reprise his part as Stark, according to his brother, co-director Anthony Russo. “When he did come back, we were shooting on a stage directly opposite where he auditioned for Tony Stark. So his last line [as Tony Stark] was shot literally a couple hundred feet from his original audition that got him the role,” Anthony remarked.

Feige additionally disclosed that at first, studio management opposed casting Downey as Stark in Iron Man (2008). He said, “It purely came down to the board being nervous at putting all of their chips in their future films on someone who famously had those legal troubles in the past. I try to figure out ways to make it as clear to other people why we should head in a direction. That’s when the idea of a screen test came up.”

Eventually, things went according to plan because the actor played Stark in ten films from 2008 to 2019, three of which are among the top ten highest-grossing films ever made. During a talk on the film's legacy back in May, Iron Man director Jon Favreau and Feige commemorated the 15 years since Downey made his debut wearing the iconic armor suit.

(Also read: Must Check: Akshay Kumar’s fashion face-off with Robert Downey Jr)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Mid day