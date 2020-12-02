WOAH! Batman leaves behind all super-heroes to become the richest!; Check Out! 

MUMBAI: Superheroes have always caught our fancies thanks to comic books and movies. However, it was after the release of X-Men in 2000, Spider-Man in 2002, and Iron Man in 2008 that the superhero movies came into the mainstream and have become the biggest pop culture phenomenon around the world.

So much so that the highest-grossing film of all time is a superhero movie, Avengers: Endgame. Moreover, there are as many as 7 superhero films in the top-20 highest-grossing movies of all time.

A UK-based bank, Vanquis Bank calculated the annual salary of the superheroes and released a list of the top 20 richest superheroes. They took into account the average salary of their listed profession in the city they are based. If a superhero belongs to a fictional city, they took into consideration the real-world place the fictional city is based on.

According to the ranking released by them, Batman tops the list followed by Iron Man and Green Arrow. The major reason for the trio is at the top three is that they are billionaires, CEOs of their respective organizations. On the other hand, the least paid superheroes are Ant-Man and Spider-Man.

Take a look at the full list below:

1. Batman

Batman aka Bruce Wayne hails from Gotham City and is the CEO of Wayne Enterprises. His annual salary is $988,902.

2. Iron Man

Iron Man aka Tony Stark lives in Los Angeles and is the CEO of Stark Industries. His annual salary is $920,006.

3. Green Arrow

Green Arrow aka Oliver Queen lives in Star City and is the CEO of Queen Consolidated. His annual salary is said to be $894,098.

4. Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange aka Stephen Strange lives in New York and is a Neurosurgeon. His annual salary is $394,765.

5. Deadpool

Deadpool aka Wade Wilson lives in Canada/USA. He is a mercenary and earns an annual salary of $180,000.

6. Professor X

rofessor X aka Charles Xavier lives in New York. He is the founder of Xavier's School of Gifted Youngsters. He makes $132,012 annually.

7. Batgirl

Batgirl aka Barbara Gordon lives in Gotham City. She is the head of the Gotham City Public Library. Her annual salary is $121,881.

8. Daredevil

Daredevil aka Matt Murdock is a New York-based lawyer. His annual salary is $121,394.

9. Black Lightning

Black Lightning aka Jefferson Pierce lives in Freeland, Georgia. He is a High School Principal and earns $104,268 yearly.

10. Robin/Nightwing

