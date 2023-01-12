Woah! BTS' Jin aka Kim Seokjin's brother thanks ARMY for a beautiful birthday present made by them for the singer

BTS ARMY never fails to make the members feel special. December is the birthday month of Kim Seokjin and Kim Taehyung. The Astronaut singer is now in the military where he is the head commander.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/01/2023 - 21:21
Kim

MUMBAI: BTS ARMY never fails to make the members feel special. December is the birthday month of Kim Seokjin and Kim Taehyung. The Astronaut singer is now in the military where he is the head commander. 

Also read - Korean skincare will give you that 'glass' look, try it out 

Jin is shining in the military too. His elder brother Seok-joong today put up an adorable post on social media. He said that he visited a birthday project made for his brother. It seems Jin who is in the military told him that he should visit the exhibitions. 

He wrote on his Instagram stories, "I went to exhibition that fans prepared to celebrate my brother's birthday. I'd like to thank everyone who worked so hard and prepared this great place on behalf of my family."

BTS Jin aka Kim Seokjin will return from the military in June 2025. His album will be the last one amongst all members. He is expected to give company to ARMY as the other BTS members fulfill their military duty. Jimin, Jungkook are going to be with Jin at his centre. 

On the other hand, RM and Kim Taehyung will be going to Nonsen where they will get their basic training for five weeks. Here's a look at Jin's birthday projects in Korea...

Also read - Wow! Cha Eun Woo safely returns to South Korea after the stabbing incident in Japan at music awards

Kim Seokjin aka Jin has won over people in the military as well. The eldest of BTS did a concert in Argentina with Chris Martin before he left for the military camp. BTS ARMY is heartbroken now that five members are away doing their service in the military.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 


    
 

BTS ARMY Jin kpop Buzz kim seokjin TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/01/2023 - 21:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Aanchal Munjal talks about her experience shooting for her first Tamil movie, “Before the movie went on floors I actually took Tamil tuitions for 2 months.”
MUMBAI: Be it in the Hindi movie industry or South movie industry, there actresses who are known for their looks and...
Woah! Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's intimate scenes go viral, take a look
MUMBAI: Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, is finally released in theatres on Friday, December 1....
Woah! BTS' Jin aka Kim Seokjin's brother thanks ARMY for a beautiful birthday present made by them for the singer
MUMBAI: BTS ARMY never fails to make the members feel special. December is the birthday month of Kim Seokjin and Kim...
Wow! Ranveer Singh reacts like this to Deepika Padukone's girls trip, take a look
MUMBAI: Christmas is almost here and it looks like Deepika Padukone is in the mood for a winter vacation. The actor...
Exclusive! The Aam Aadmi Family Season 4 actor Brijendra Kala on what made him accept the character, “…It’s a middle class character and I have lived that life so giving my input in it was very easy”
MUMBAI: There are times when some actors leave a mark with their characters and one of the actors is Brijendra kala who...
OMG! Paras Chhabra made a shocking revelation about Shehnaaz Gill’s presence when Sidharth Shukla took his last breath; Says ‘I feel to see someone….’
MUMBAI: One of the most popular seasons of the reality show was Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Arti...
Recent Stories
Aanchal
Exclusive! Aanchal Munjal talks about her experience shooting for her first Tamil movie, “Before the movie went on floors I actually took Tamil tuitions for 2 months.”
Latest Video