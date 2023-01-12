Wow! Beyond The Star trailer is out, BTS' Suga opens up on difficulties during the making of the docuseries

MUMBAI: BTS is one of the leading bands not only in South Korea but across the globe. The band is now globally popular, and the members have a huge fanbase who call themselves ARMY. Their songs are creating and breaking new records every now and then. The group consists of Jin, Jimin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook.

Also read - Selena Gomez 'didn't know how to cope with bipolar disorder'

Now, their docuseries BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star’s trailer has dropped, and the members can be seen talking candidly about the hardships and challenges that they faced in the initial days of their career as the band. Scroll ahead to find out!

Ever since the trailer of ‘BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star’ was released, fans have been going crazy about their favorite band and have been dropping love-filled comments for their K-pop idols.

In the trailer, RM candidly shared while talking about the challenges, “We worked our tails off; life was difficult.” To which Suga added, “I was going to run away, for real.” But thank God, they didn’t and stuck to the band till the very end to make it reach where it is now.

Check out the main trailer of BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star from YouTube:

https://youtu.be/0F3Fs6LqgBk?si=tpmRtN1BnrfOM2XP

As soon as the trailer was released, fans started to pour their love in the comment section. One wrote, “I never felt so proud of them, they worked so hard and went from an unpopular group to a world-famous group with more than 100 awards! Apobangpo and Fighting Bangtan we love you <3!!”

Another comment read, “I think it is very touching that you dedicated your life to this path and did not stop, no matter how difficult the path you chose and you deserve to rest! I love you BTS!!!”

Where & When To Watch BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star

South Korea’s one of the most popular boy bands, BTS’ docuseries, is scheduled to be released on Disney+ on December 20, 2023.

Also read - Matthew Perry shares candid picture of his struggles with sobriety

The eight-part series will highlight BTS’ journey from being nothing to a billboard-leading band. It will show how the team, including Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, Jin, and V, evolved to be the “21st-century pop icons.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi