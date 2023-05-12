Wow! BTS members attend the last live before going to military service, talk to fans about their future plans

MUMBAI: BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook emotionally said goodbye to ARMYs in a cheerful live session before their upcoming military enlistment. They emphasized the importance of fans avoiding their enlistment sites and their plans to return in 2025. Further details on RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook's enlistment were provided by BTS' agency, BIGHIT MUSIC.

BTS, comprising RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, engaged in an emotional and lively live session before their impending military enlistment, sharing heartfelt sentiments and plans for their return. Amid playful banter and poignant moments, the members reflected on their enlistment, expressed excitement, and reassured fans about their future endeavors.

In the live session, they opened up about their emotions and intentions. They conveyed mixed feelings about their enlistment, expressing excitement, sadness, and anticipation. V shared his eagerness for new experiences while acknowledging the bittersweet feeling of leaving. Collectively, the members expressed their longing to reunite with the ARMYs and their eagerness to perform together again.

They touched on varied subjects, including their upcoming enlistment, plans for the future, and individual reflections on growth and personal projects. There were light-hearted moments, too, such as discussions about haircuts, teasing each other, and playful interactions.

bangtan def are more happier and gigglier when they are together and it shows.. like randomly making jokes & being so unserious the whole live.. they are each other’s comfort zone.. just bring my seven back together pic.twitter.com/jHZ6EINUdl — bts lover ⁷ (@itsbtszone) December 5, 2023

The members urged fans not to visit their enlistment sites, emphasizing safety concerns for both themselves and others present. They also playfully discussed body transformations during military service and hinted at surprises for fans during their absence.

Throughout the session, they showed appreciation for the ARMYs' support and assured them of their return with renewed energy and fresh projects. Despite the inevitable hiatus, they promised to diligently work on individual projects and maintain connections with fans through various means.

Their candid and heartfelt conversations showcased their deep bond and commitment to their careers and fans. With reassurances, promises of return, and hopes for future endeavors, BTS bid a temporary goodbye to their dedicated fanbase, leaving a strong message of unity and anticipation for their eventual reunion.

the last bts live until june 2025 ending with jungkook running in front of the camera screaming bangtan sonyeondan is very very on brand pic.twitter.com/3gn0lrxv8i — leti⁷ saw taylor (@raplinegold) December 5, 2023

BIGHIT MUSIC's announcement on December 5 confirmed BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook's forthcoming mandatory military enlistment. The agency outlined plans for RM and V to undertake their service separately, while Jimin and Jungkook are set to enlist together in the army.

In a departure from tradition, no official ceremony will mark their entry into the military, as the agency emphasized this as a personal moment for military personnel and families. Fans were urged not to visit the enlistment sites, with encouragement to offer their support from afar.

The agency's earlier announcement on November 22 revealed the initiation of the members' enlistment process. Jungkook subsequently confirmed his enlistment scheduled for December. Reports hinted at possible enlistment dates of December 11 and 12.

Speculations arose around potential training arrangements, such as Jungkook and Jimin training under Jin and RM and V's alleged application to join the Special Task Force. However, the agency clarified that these reports couldn't be confirmed at the time, leaving the specifics of their enlistment paths uncertain. As the members prepare for this significant chapter, fans await further updates and express unwavering support for BTS during their military service.

