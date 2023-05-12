Wow! BTS members attend the last live before going to military service, talk to fans about their future plans

BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook emotionally said goodbye to ARMYs in a cheerful live session before their upcoming military enlistment. They emphasized the importance of fans avoiding their enlistment sites and their plans to return in 2025.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/05/2023 - 22:40
Jungkook

MUMBAI: BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook emotionally said goodbye to ARMYs in a cheerful live session before their upcoming military enlistment. They emphasized the importance of fans avoiding their enlistment sites and their plans to return in 2025. Further details on RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook's enlistment were provided by BTS' agency, BIGHIT MUSIC.

Also read - Wow! Beyond The Star trailer is out, BTS' Suga opens up on difficulties during the making of the docuseries

BTS, comprising RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, engaged in an emotional and lively live session before their impending military enlistment, sharing heartfelt sentiments and plans for their return. Amid playful banter and poignant moments, the members reflected on their enlistment, expressed excitement, and reassured fans about their future endeavors.

In the live session, they opened up about their emotions and intentions. They conveyed mixed feelings about their enlistment, expressing excitement, sadness, and anticipation. V shared his eagerness for new experiences while acknowledging the bittersweet feeling of leaving. Collectively, the members expressed their longing to reunite with the ARMYs and their eagerness to perform together again.

They touched on varied subjects, including their upcoming enlistment, plans for the future, and individual reflections on growth and personal projects. There were light-hearted moments, too, such as discussions about haircuts, teasing each other, and playful interactions.

The members urged fans not to visit their enlistment sites, emphasizing safety concerns for both themselves and others present. They also playfully discussed body transformations during military service and hinted at surprises for fans during their absence.

Throughout the session, they showed appreciation for the ARMYs' support and assured them of their return with renewed energy and fresh projects. Despite the inevitable hiatus, they promised to diligently work on individual projects and maintain connections with fans through various means.

Their candid and heartfelt conversations showcased their deep bond and commitment to their careers and fans. With reassurances, promises of return, and hopes for future endeavors, BTS bid a temporary goodbye to their dedicated fanbase, leaving a strong message of unity and anticipation for their eventual reunion.

BIGHIT MUSIC's announcement on December 5 confirmed BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook's forthcoming mandatory military enlistment. The agency outlined plans for RM and V to undertake their service separately, while Jimin and Jungkook are set to enlist together in the army.

In a departure from tradition, no official ceremony will mark their entry into the military, as the agency emphasized this as a personal moment for military personnel and families. Fans were urged not to visit the enlistment sites, with encouragement to offer their support from afar.

The agency's earlier announcement on November 22 revealed the initiation of the members' enlistment process. Jungkook subsequently confirmed his enlistment scheduled for December. Reports hinted at possible enlistment dates of December 11 and 12.

Also read - Woah! BTS' Jin aka Kim Seokjin's brother thanks ARMY for a beautiful birthday present made by them for the singer

Speculations arose around potential training arrangements, such as Jungkook and Jimin training under Jin and RM and V's alleged application to join the Special Task Force. However, the agency clarified that these reports couldn't be confirmed at the time, leaving the specifics of their enlistment paths uncertain. As the members prepare for this significant chapter, fans await further updates and express unwavering support for BTS during their military service.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 


    
 

RM Jimin V Jungkook BTS Korea kpop TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/05/2023 - 22:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Jaya Bachchan schools the paparazzi during the screening event of The Archies, says, 'Don't shout'
MUMBAI: Jaya Bachchan got mad at the paparazzi yet again, this time at the red carpet of the screening of her grandson...
Aww! Shoaib Ibrahim's cute moment with Ruhaan captured by Dipika Kakar is adorable, take a look
MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been the audiences' favorite celeb couple and have amassed a huge fan...
Wow! Disha Parmar starts her post - natal workout, shares an update
MUMBAI: New mom Disha Parmar is getting back on fitness after giving birth to her baby girl in September this year. The...
Woah! Malaika Arora bonds well with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan's niece, Alizeh Agnihotri during the screening of The Archies, take a look
MUMBAI: Malaika Arora has always grabbed attention wherever she goes. Be it being spotted outside her yoga class, on...
Beautiful! Khushi Kapoor dorns late mother Sridevi's gown during the screening of her debut film, The Archies
MUMBAI: Starring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Dot, The...
Woah! The Bachchans arrive at The Archies screening together
MUMBAI: The makers of The Archies organized a special screening of Zoya Akhtar's directorial tonight, December 5 ahead...
Recent Stories
Jaya
Woah! Jaya Bachchan schools the paparazzi during the screening event of The Archies, says, 'Don't shout'
Latest Video