Wow! Cha Eun Woo safely returns to South Korea after the stabbing incident in Japan at music awards

Cha Eun Woo made a safe return to South Korea after attending the MTV Video Music Awards Japan 2023 where a knife attack incident took place. His agency made a statement regarding his safety earlier this week.
Cha

MUMBAI: Cha Eun Woo made a safe return to South Korea after attending the MTV Video Music Awards Japan 2023 where a knife attack incident took place. His agency made a statement regarding his safety earlier this week. 

Fans rejoiced as they got a glimpse of their favorite idol and actor at the airport all safe and sound. NCT NEW TEAM who were also there at the event returned without any harm.

On November 23, Cha Eun Woo, NCT NEW TEAM, THE BOYZ, and various other celebrities attended the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. At the award ceremony, a knife attack took place which shook the attendees and the fans. 

None of the celebrities were harmed but an audience member sustained a stab and was hospitalized. Cha Eun Woo's agency made a statement regarding the safety of the artist and commented that they became aware of the situation after an article regarding the incident was published and that Cha Eun Woo had already returned home when the incident took place.

Fans took a sign of relief as Cha Eun Woo returned home to South Korea safely. NCT NEW TEAM also made a return unharmed.

Former ASTRO member Rocky marked his solo debut on November 24 with his first mini album ROCKYST. He shared that the ASTRO members had joined in on the opening ceremony celebration of his new agency and though Cha Eun Woo couldn't make it due to his busy schedule, he sent a flower wreath to mark his presence and show his support for a friend.

Cha Eun Woo is currently appearing in the latest romantic comedy-drama, A Good Day to Be a Dog. The drama which is based on a webtoon is doing well in terms of viewership and is garnering a lot of attention. 

The show also features Park Gyu Young and Lee Hyun Woo. It tells the story of a school teacher who changes into a dog every time she kisses someone.

