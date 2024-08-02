Wow! James Cameron had THIS to say about SS Rajamouli's RRR, take a look

When directors James Cameron and SS Rajamouli bumped into each other at the Critics’ Choice Awards in 2023, their 10-minute meeting was the talk of the town. At the recently held Saturn Awards, a reporter brought up their meet and here’s what James had to say.
MUMBAI: When directors James Cameron and SS Rajamouli bumped into each other at the Critics’ Choice Awards in 2023, their 10-minute meeting was the talk of the town. At the recently held Saturn Awards, a reporter brought up their meet and here’s what James had to say.

When asked, “I saw you met up with Rajamouli, who directed a fantastic film called RRR, talk about that,” James responded, “Well, I was being honest with him at the time that I thought it was spectacular work. It was great to see Indian cinema bursting out onto the world stage with broad acceptance.”

The official handle of RRR shared the clip on their X, responding, “James Cameron… Your precious words always inspire us to strive better and be the best. We strongly believe Indian cinema is going to break all boundaries and grow to its fullest. #RRRMovie. (sic)”

In 2023, Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR made history when it cinched Golden Globe and Oscar awards for the song Naatu Naatu. Earlier that year, Rajamouli met James and gushed about it on his Instagram, writing, “The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both (sic).”

James won four awards at the Saturn Awards, including one for best film direction for Avatar: The Way of Water. Talking to People about sequels of the film, he said, “We're fully written through movie five, and I've got ideas for six and seven, although I'll probably be handing the baton on at that point. I mean, mortality catches up. But I mean, we're enjoying what we're doing. We're loving it. We get to work with great people.”

A lot of expectations are hinged on Rajamouli’s upcoming film. The yet-to-be-titled action adventure will star Mahesh Babu in the lead role and the story penned by his father, writer Vijayendra Prasad, will be along the lines of Indiana Jones. The film will go on floors soon and is currently in pre-production.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 

