Wow! Travis Kelce finally opens up about his relationship with Taylor Swift, reveals about some one playing a 'cupid' for him

MUMBAI : American football player Travis Kelce and pop sensation Taylor Swift have been making headlines for their whirlwind romance. In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Travis talked about his relationship with Taylor Swift in detail.

The football star shared how Taylor lives her life to the fullest despite all the scrutiny around her. He also shared details of how he ‘had somebody playing Cupid’ for them.

During the conversation, Travis admitted to not dating anyone like Taylor Swift before. He said, “Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them… I’ve never dealt with it. But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it…” He added, “The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”

Opening up about their first date, he said, “When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking. So I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there.”

Earlier, during a podcast, Travis admitted to being interested in Taylor Swift and also attended her Arrowhead Stadium concert in Kansas City in July.

“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’” Kelce said. “I had somebody playing Cupid.”

Travis revealed that after his efforts, Taylor herself texted him. He said, “She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”

He added, “She’ll probably hate me for saying this, but… when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures… in front of my locker,” he revealed of his “in” with Swift’s inner circle.

Travis also spoke about how he and Taylor are family people and share the same values. “Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley,” he said.

