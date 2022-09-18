Zac Efron 'almost died' after shattering jaw, chin before surgery transformation

Actor Zac Efron has revealed that he 'almost died' after shattering his jaw and smashing his chin before undergoing surgery to fix his facial structure.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/18/2022 - 14:45
Zac Efron 'almost died' after shattering jaw, chin before surgery transformation

MUMBAI :Actor Zac Efron has revealed that he 'almost died' after shattering his jaw and smashing his chin before undergoing surgery to fix his facial structure.

'The High School Musical' star turned heads when he made his first red carpet appearance in three years on Tuesday as he stepped out for the premiere of his latest movie, 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever', reports mirror.co.uk.

The actor was all smiles at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival - a week after responding to rumours he had undergone plastic surgery on his face.

Since making his red caret return, rumours have been rife about Efron's surgery transformation as some fans of the actor have called him 'unrecognisable' after he unveiled his new face.

Following the ongoing speculation about the work that Efron has had done on his appearance, the Hollywood hunk has attempted to set the record straight by revealing the truth behind his surgery rumours, explaining that he went under the knife to fix his facial structure after he 'almost died' when he shattered his jaw and smashed his chin in.

The actor lifted the lid on the cosmetic procedure rumours in an interview with Entertainment Tonight when he revealed that he had no idea people were speculating about his appearance until his mother informed him on the matter.

"My mom told me. I never really read the internet, so, I don't really care," Efron explained.

"It was funny. It sucks. I almost died, but we're good," he added.

He found himself in agony when he slipped on a pair of socks while running at his home causing him to smash his chin into a granite fountain. He lost consciousness and woke up with "his chin bone hanging off his face."

When Efron suffered severe injuries, the masseter muscles on the inside of his face and jaw then 'compensated' for his injury causing them to grow in size. This then resulted in his unrecognisable transformation, and why he looked so different at the time.

"The masseters just grew. They just got really, really big," Efron said.

Fans had first suspected that he had had work done after his jaw line appeared different in a cameo appearance in Bill Nye's 'Earth Day! The Musical' video.

source-IANS

Zac Efron The High School Musical The Greatest Beer Run Ever Bill Nye TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/18/2022 - 14:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 - OMG!Priya’s Confession to Shock Ram
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s most loved and popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is gearing up for exciting plots, with the...
Sara on playing Sharmila Tagore: She's so graceful, don't know if I am
MUMBAI :Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is often seen talking about her grandmother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore...
EXCLUSIVE! Pushpa Impossible actress Bhakti Rathod on her ALTERNATE career: Being an LLB student, I would love to practice law if ever I have time because I wouldn’t like to compromise on either of my passions
MUMBAI:  Renowned actress Bhakti Rathod is a part of the television industry for several years now.  The talented diva...
Neelu Kohli: 'Have vivid memories about 1984 because my family was affected'
MUMBAI: Neelu Kohli is all set for her next venture and she will be seen next in Diljit Dosanjh-starrer 'Jogi', based...
Exclusive! Pinjara Khubsurati Ka actress Riya Sharma roped in for Star Plus show Banni Chow Home Delivery
MUMBAI : Star plus is the number one channel on television, when it comes to the BARC ratings all the Top 5 shows are...
Gaurav Dubey is ready to make everyone laugh with his character
MUMBAI : Comedian Gaurav Dubey has been part of several comedy shows and now the actor is seen playing the character of...
RECENT STORIES
Sara on playing Sharmila Tagore: She's so graceful, don't know if I am
Sara on playing Sharmila Tagore: She's so graceful, don't know if I am