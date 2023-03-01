CONGRATULATIONS: Adnan Khan is the INSTAGRAM King of the Week!

MUMBAI : The lad made his debut with the Star Plus show Arjun, where he was seen playing the role of Adil. Adnan was loved for his role in Ishq SubhanAllah along side Eisha Singh. The fans loved and shipped his and his co-stars pairing.

Amongst many roles played by the actor, Adnan has been a part of short films, web series and music albums too. He is currently being seen in Katha Ankahee and the fans are loving his performance in the show.

Even though the actor is caught up amidst shoot and other personal commitments, Adnan still manages to connect with his fans. With more than 60K likes and nearly 400 comments, we crown Adnan Khan as the Insta King of the Week.

Check out posts from Adnan Khan's Instagram handle!