CONGRATULATIONS: Ankit Gupta is the INSTAGRAM King for the week!

Ankit garnered quite an appreciation for his role as Dr. Abhishek Kumar in Colors TV series Balika Vadhu. He rose to fame playing Parth Kashyap in youth-based show on Channel V’ Sadda Haq. With the lad all set to enter Bigg Boss 16 house the #Fat3ejo fans are simply excited. 

 

MUMBAI: This week’s Insta King, Ankit Gupta, is indeed a charming lad who has managed to win the hearts of his fans.
Having started his journey in the industry in the year 2012, the charming lad has managed to set his career at the right pace with his ongoing show.
The charmer was seen acing a handful of roles and was last seen acing the role as Fateh Singh Virk in Udaariyan alongside Tejo aka Priyanka Chaudhary and Jasmin aka Isha Malviya.

Ankit was even applauded for his stint in shows like Begusarai, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Kundali Bhagya, and others.

Ankit was even applauded for his stint in shows like Begusarai, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Kundali Bhagya, and others.
The lad inspires many with his hard work and dedication. The actor is also social media savvy and loves staying in touch with his fans.
Often Ankit along with his co-actors is seen sharing glimpses from the sets and some fun BTS.
Even though Ankit is busy with his shoots and personal life, the chocolate boy still manages to stay connected with his fans.
With the lad all set to enter Bigg Boss 16 house the #Fat3ejo fans are simply excited. All his clicks have gotten him 60K likes and 150 comments. We crown Ankit Gupta as Insta King of the Week.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

