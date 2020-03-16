CONGRATULATIONS! Nakuul Mehta is INSTAGRAM King of the Week!

MUMBAI: Well, as we wrap up yet another exciting week, it’s time to crown a handsome hunk from the telly world as Instagram King.

He is indeed a charmer and one of the most hardworking actors one would come across. It’s none other than Nakuul Mehta.

The words that are bound to pop into your head when we say the name of this week's Insta king are love guru, great father, charming person, and super performer.

Famous for his role in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz and now loved for Ram, Nakuul Mehta has time and again managed to set the hotness meter soaring, and today is no different.

Be it with his unbeatable charm or his stupendous acting skills, Nakuul manages to make millions of heads turn. Not only he is a great actor, Nakuul is also a superb host. The actor added another feather to his cap,when he embraced parenthood beautifully.

The actor was quite admired for his role in Star Plus’ Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara opposite Disha Parmar. The fans got the best surprise when the duo returned with Bade Ache season 2. The show is all set to head for a big leap, and fans are super excited for the upcoming drama.

His web series Never Kiss Your Best Friend, which was an adaptation of a book, was appreciated by all his critics.

The actor was blessed with a baby boy whom he named Sufi. He treats the fans on a daily basis with some aww-worthy images of the little one.

Caught amidst hectic schedules, it won’t be incorrect to say Nakul Mehta is balancing everything like a pro.

His posts have more than 90K likes and nearly 180 comments. We crown him INSTA King of the Week.

Take a look at the posts from Nakul Mehta’s Instagram handle!