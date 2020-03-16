CONGRATULATIONS! Shagun Pandey is the INSTAGRAM King for the week

MUMBAI: Ending the month of July by crowning this popular lad who has managed to woo everyone with his charm.

Shagun is quite popular for his multiple roles but is currently being seen in Meet : Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, where he is seen as Meet Ahlawat.

The handsome Munda made his acting debut with Santoshi Maa as Guddu Parihar. Not only that, he garnered massive life for his character Atharv Bapat in Tujhse Hai Raabta (2018) and Uday Kishore Sahani in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye (2021).

The fans have appreciated his and Ashi Singh's bonding in the show and as well as off-screen.

The two are often seen sharing fun BTS from the shoot schedules. Even though Shagun Pandey is caught up amidst hectic work schedules, he manages to share a slice of his life with his fans.

Well, all his posts have gotten him 50k likes and 200 plus comments. Thus, we crown him Insta King of the Week.

Check out posts from his Instagram handle!