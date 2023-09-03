Exclusive! Bigg Boss fame Sreejita De is damn irritated when asked about Tina Dutta, deets inside

MUMBAI:Sreejita De is a well-known actress in the world of the television industry.

She is best known for her performance in serials like Uttaran and Nazar, and she has a good fan following.

These days she has been grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16. But unfortunately, she was eliminated within fourteen days. However, the actress later entered the house once again as a wild card entry.

Also read - Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sreejita De talks about bonding with Archana and reveals who she would target in the house

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she revealed some very interesting insights.

When did you create your first social media account?

In 2016.

Who’s the most interesting person on social media for you?

I’m a huge fan of Deepika Padukone. Even though her posts come after long gaps of time, I wait for style statements, makeup tips, and also I like to know what she’s wearing. I’m a die-hard fan of Deepika Padukone. She’s the most interesting person for me.

Who do you think is active on social media with a fake ID?

I don’t know anyone.

According to you, is social media a blessing or a curse?

I would say both. Blessing because a lot of hidden talent in the country or the world are coming out through social media be it dance, home decor, or influencer. Different talents are surfacing on social media. I get in touch with my fans through it but I would prefer getting in touch with one-to-one rather than texting them. Sometimes I realise how much we waste just scrolling, reading tweets or posting pictures. I feel this has resulted in people comparing their lives. In all this, we have forgotten that our life is ours and their life is theirs and that there’s no need of comparison.

What’s a hashtag that should be banned?

Sexual abusive comments.

How do you deal with it?

Sometimes when I see it, I delete the comment and restrict the profile. I believe ignorance is bliss. I don’t reply to that person. I just restrict that account.

Who would you want to block?

There’s no one like that.

Who do you stalk the most?

I’ll Micheal, Deepika and Ranveer.

Who according to you is the funniest and the most interesting person on social media?

Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh and Krushna.

What do you search the most on social media?

Travel stories.

One word for trollers?

Please take care of your own life. Concentrate on your own life. You would be a way more happier person.

How many followers do you have?

921k I think.

What’s your favourite emoji?

Heart, high-five or thumbs up.

How do you react when someone replies with a ‘Hmm’ or ‘k’?

Recently it happened with Ankit Gupta. I was chatting with Ankit, asking him how he is and how is his shoot going and when is he planning to come back to Mumbai. He just said “Soon”. Then I texted him saying that I want to talk to him and he said okay. I asked him if he really talks so less even in texting and he said I will call you. Later when he called we talked for an hour.

Have you ever flirted with your fan?

No. Never.

Which is the most irritating question someone has asked you?

Recently, now that I’m out of Bigg Boss, Bigg Boss and Tina is happening too much That’s very irritating.

Also read - Actress Sreejita De’s career path is nothing short of hard work and strong determination

This was our conversation with Sreejita De. Tell us what you think about this conversation.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.