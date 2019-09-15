Congratulations: Arjit Taneja is the INSTA King for the week!

MUMBAI: Another week, another king! Popular for his stint in Zee TV’s top-rated show Kumkum Bhagya as Purab Khanna, Arjit Taneja is a charming hunk with loads of swag.



The charming actor is currently acing his stint in Colors’ Bahu Begum opposite two stunning actress, Samisksha Jaiswal and Diana Khan in lead roles.



Delhi ka munda has female fans drooling over his character of Vivaan Kapoor in Zee TV’s Kaleerein and now as Azaan Akhtar in his recent show. Arjit made his acting debut with Channel V’s The Serial and has been a part of MTV Splitsvilla 6 and also Sony TV’s Bade Acche Lagte Hain.



Even though the actor is caught up shooting for his show, he manages to take out time to share his life with his fans.



With nearly 100K likes and almost 200 comments on his posts, Arjit Taneja is crowned Insta King of the Week.



Take a look at his Insta posts!