Features

Congratulations: Arjit Taneja is the INSTA King for the week!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Sep 2019 10:00 AM

MUMBAI: Another week, another king! Popular for his stint in Zee TV’s top-rated show Kumkum Bhagya as Purab Khanna, Arjit Taneja is a charming hunk with loads of swag.

The charming actor is currently acing his stint in Colors’ Bahu Begum opposite two stunning actress, Samisksha Jaiswal and Diana Khan in lead roles. 

Delhi ka munda has female fans drooling over his character of Vivaan Kapoor in Zee TV’s Kaleerein and now as Azaan Akhtar in his recent show. Arjit made his acting debut with Channel V’s The Serial and has been a part of MTV Splitsvilla 6 and also Sony TV’s Bade Acche Lagte Hain.

Even though the actor is caught up shooting for his show, he manages to take out time to share his life with his fans.

With nearly 100K likes and almost 200 comments on his posts, Arjit Taneja is crowned Insta King of the Week.

Take a look at his Insta posts!

Tags > Zee TV, Kumkum Bhagya, Purab Khanna, Arjit Taneja, MTV Splitsvilla 6, Samisksha Jaiswal, Diana Khan, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Kaleerein,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
14 Sep 2019 09:13 PM | TellychakkarTeam
I am NOT dating Erica Fernandes - Vikas Gupta on dating rumours
I am NOT dating Erica Fernandes - Vikas Gupta on... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
14 Sep 2019 09:11 PM | TellychakkarTeam
YRKKH 3000 episodes celebration with Mohsin Khan & Shivangi Joshi
YRKKH 3000 episodes celebration with Mohsin Khan... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Birthday bash on the sets of &TV's...

Birthday bash on the sets of &TV's Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Karishma Tanna
Karishma Tanna
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami

past seven days