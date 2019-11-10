Features

Congratulations: Dipika Kakar Ibrahim is the INSTA Queen for the week!

MUMBAI: This weels Insta Queen is indeed a household name and enjoys a great fan following. The ideal bahu of television screen Simar from Sasural Simar Ka who is currently acing her role as Sonakshi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is indeed a social butterfly.
Dipika Kakar started her TV career with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi  was later loved for her acting in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. The diva even participated in dance reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 8 and Nach Baliye.  

Even after being so caught up with her marriage like any other bride, Dipika made it a point to stay connected with her fans and shared her happiness with them through her Instagram handle.

With so much love flowing her way and rising fan following Dipika Kakar is crowned as the Insta Queen of the week.

