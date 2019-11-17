Congratulations: Erica Fernandes is Insta Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: Talking about beauties from the telly world who rule our hearts, Erica Fernandes’ name is bound to pop up. The gorgeous actress is quite a known face and is much loved for her stint in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi opposite Shaheer Sheikh.



The beauty is indeed a head-turner with her stupendous acting skills as Prerna Bajaj in Star Plus’ remake of popular Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 opposite Parth Samthaan.



The stunner is a multi-tasker and has been a vlogger. She has a YouTube channel where she uploads videos related to makeup and skincare.



Erica enjoys a great fan following, and even though the tinsel town beauty has hectic work schedules, she still manages to stay in touch with her fans.



With almost 130K likes and nearly 200 comments each post, we crown the diva as the Insta Queen of the Week.

Take a look at the posts shared by Erica!