CONGRATULATIONS: Mohsin Khan is INSTA King of the Week!

MUMBAI: Heartthrob Mohsin Khan is one of TV’s most popular actors. The charmer woos his audience as Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and his crackling chemistry with Shivangi Joshi aka Naira is much loved by his fans.
The hottie just simply can’t keep his hands off his cell phone. Mohsin loves sharing a slice of his life every now and then with his fans.
The audience loves his acting skills, and recently, the lad celebrated the success of Yeh Rihsta Kya Kehlata Hai completing 3000 episodes with the complete cast and crew of the show.
His clicks have gotten him 120K likes and nearly 200 comments, and we crown him INSTA King of the Week.
Take a look at Mohsin Khan's posts!
View this post on Instagram
First time In the History of Indian Television A show copletes 3000 Episodes!!! YEH RISHTA TEAM started shooting on 11th September 2008 and exactly 11 years later on 11th Sep. 2019...We feel SO blessed ! Every single person infront and behind the camera have worked day n night right from d 1st day to make this happen. THANKYOU RAJANSIR FOR DREAMING OF SOMETHING SO MASSIVE AND FOR LETTING US BE A PART OF THAT DREAM.
Which hairstyle suits Shivangi Joshi the best?
Which love triangle do you enjoy watching more?
Add new comment