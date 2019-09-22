Features

CONGRATULATIONS: Mohsin Khan is INSTA King of the Week!

MUMBAI: Heartthrob Mohsin Khan is one of TV’s most popular actors. The charmer woos his audience as Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and his crackling chemistry with Shivangi Joshi aka Naira is much loved by his fans.

The hottie just simply can’t keep his hands off his cell phone. Mohsin loves sharing a slice of his life every now and then with his fans.

The audience loves his acting skills, and recently, the lad celebrated the success of Yeh Rihsta Kya Kehlata Hai completing 3000 episodes with the complete cast and crew of the show.

His clicks have gotten him 120K likes and nearly 200 comments, and we crown him INSTA King of the Week.

Take a look at  Mohsin Khan's posts!

