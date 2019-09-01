Features

Congratulations: Shaheer Shaikh is the INSTA King for the week!

MUMBAI: Currently wooing the audience as Abeer in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke, Shaheer Shaikh is a charmer in true sense. The lawyer-turned-actor became a household name with his role as Dev Dixit in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi opposite the gorgeous Erica Fernandes and as Anant Bajpai in Navya...Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal opposite Soumya Seth.

Fans simply adore the handsome lad and leave no stone unturned to show their love for the actor. The actor is indeed charming and we can’t seem to stop gushing about his suave looks as well his well-built physique.

Shaheer follows a strict fitness regime and even though the lad is caught up amidst a hectic schedule, the hottie still manages to stay connected with his fans and followers. All his posts have nearly 130K likes and almost 250 comments.

We crown Shaheer Shaikh as the INSTA King of the week. Check out the posts from his Instagram handle!

 

