Happy Birthday Tanuj Mahashbe: What makes Mr. Iyer one of the MOST LOVED characters of TELEVISION?

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most loved shows on television today.

While Jethalal and Dayaben’s Gada family is are the primary characters, each and every actor is given equal importance and has a pivotal role to play in the show. Every week there is one track circulating around each character so the story does not lose focus.

And one of the most important characters of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is Mr. Iyer played by Tanuj Mahashabe. Today, he celebrates his birthday and we list the things we love most about him…

First of all, Mr. Iyer is very intelligent. He is a scientist by profession. And talking about being a scientist, what we love most is the way he pronounces the word, scientist. He is very close to his culture. He loves his wife, Babita and is not only protective but also very possessive about her. The one thing we also notice is that though he is a south Indian, he respects all cultures and it does not expect his wife to follow his culture to the T. He respects her and her culture as well.

Do you have any more points of what you like most about Mr. Iyer?