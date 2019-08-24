Happy Janmashtami: TV actors share the teachings of Lord Krishna



Ansh Bagri: I follow Lord Krishna. I feel connected and used to go to Mathura and used to do parikrama. He followed human Dharm of sticking with what is right in terms of humanity. Mahabharat was fight of right and wrong. He always said there is nothing bigger than work. Lord Krishna respected women always and he was not a flirt but very kind-hearted toward women. Visiting Mathura is always on my list. I feel Lord Krishna’s essence when I visit Mathura. Lord Krishna was human God and real.



Subuhi Joshi: Each and every teaching of Lord Krishna holds true even today. What I like the most is karmanya vadhikaraste ma faleshu kadaachana, which means that we have a right to perform our prescribed duty but we are not entitled to the fruits of actions. So, we should keep doing our Karma. In the entertainment industry, we say the show must go on. We must work and constantly and results will always be good eventually.



Jasmin Bhasin: For one who has conquered his mind, his mind is his best friend. But for the one who has failed to do so, his mind is his greatest enemy. I meditate regularly. Lord Krishna’s words of wisdom are contemporary and people of all generations can relate with them. Krishna was the first one to teach us the value of Karm and Karma. What goes around comes around is a reality.



Ssharad Malhotra: There are three gates to the self-destructive hell: lust, anger and greed. This still holds true in modern times. Lord Krishna has left his inner richness in our hearts and minds. I feel very peaceful when I think of Lord Krishna.



Amit Sarin: I don’t practice idol worship but I have been following satsangs with the teaching of Gita. The teachings of Lord Krishna is a philosophy that centres around the meaning and explanation of each aspect of a person’s life through the discourse on work ethics, devotion, education, service, charity. The Gita teaches us the goal of life’s journey and also of various stages of the journey. It also teaches one how to counter problems and challenges of life and also how to be preventive with regard to various crises and emergencies of life. Gita satsang has been life-changing for me. It guides and covers all aspect of life that’s. The Gita has been guiding us for centuries yet so relevant in today’s time.



Shashank Vyas: A man is made by his belief, as he believes so he will become. If we have positive thoughts, we will become positive. Lord Krishna teachings are practical and Geeta saar and Karma theory is a reality. It is coincidence my mother name is Geeta and people often call me kanhaiya. Lord Krishna was a perfect balance of mind and heart.



Ira Sone: Those who live in accordance with the divine laws without complaining, firmly established in faith, are released from karma. Those who violate these laws, criticizing and complaining, are utterly deluded and are the cause of their own suffering. Lord Krishna spoke truth perfectly and I can relate to his philosophies as they were practical and are useful in today’s times too.



Aniruddh Dave: If you perform the sacrifice of doing your duty, you do not have to do anything else. Devoted to duty, man attains perfection. Lord Krishna knew what he spoke, thought and practised. We as human beings can surely practically follow and do what he taught. Lord Krishna teachings have depth.



Vikas Verma: There are two ways of passing from this world – one in light and one in darkness. When one passes in light, he does not come back; but when one passes in darkness, he returns. I have seen struggle but have also learnt that this too shall pass and I believe in the power of good intention always.



Shridhar Watsar: Lord Krishna is a very mischievous, unique personality. I like that mischievous smile on his face. He knows everything and how to sort out things. He is not a god but a humanitarian. He is like a friend and a well wisher. Karm karte jao fal ki chinta na karo is my favourite.