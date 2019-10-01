THIS is how your favourite TV actors are celebrating Navratri!

MUMBAI: Navratri is here! Take a look at how these TV actors are celebrating the festival.



Manuj Nagpal: Navratri is my favourite festival, I don't fast, but I follow other rituals for nine days. I eat vegetarian homemade healthy food. I try to make the time to finish reading Durga Saptshati, the most powerful holy book. If you read the book, you'll get to know about Druga Maa's nine avatars and why she is called the goddess of glory and the creator of the universe. I go to the temple and attend Durga Puja with my family and friends. I sometimes play Garba also.



Amal Sehrawat: Navratri holds a very special place in my life. During my childhood, my friends and I used to gather together to collect chanda and decorate a jhaanki. We used to prepare dance performances together and enjoy the fair with various game stalls and rides. I don’t fast, but I pray, go to the temple, and visits various jhaankis around the city. As far as dandiya is concerned, the one time I tried to play it, I got three stitches on my head. So after that, I only play dandiya or Garba in my TV shows, not in real life.



Rohitashv Gour: Navratri is a 10-day festival. It's a rich tradition of our country, and we follow it religiously. In small towns, there are Ram Leela shows going on during these days. I would say that the enthusiasm and fun is seen the most in small towns. It's a colourful festival. During this time, I make sure to take care of my food habits. Due to shooting schedules, I cannot fast, but I follow all the rituals like eating vegetarian food. I don’t play Garba, but I enjoy watching people dance.



Ashish Trivedi: I just love Navratri days. There is so much colour and festivity all around. It makes me feel so happy. I make sure to pray during these days and try and wear colorful clothes myself too.



Malhar Pandya: As a child also, the atmosphere of my house would totally change during Navratri. Everyone would be so happy and cheerful. Some people fasted in my family, and 'fasting' food would be prepared, which I loved. I get the same feeling today when Navratri comes!



Avinash Mishra: The significance of Navratri is the victory of peace and DHARMA over ego and evil. I don’t fast, but yes, I do follow the ritual of ashthami. That particular day, I fast and go to Durga Maa temple. It's a colourful festival, as this is the victory of good over evil, and in our country, we celebrate the festivals with colours and lights, as these festivals always teach us that evil never wins. Well, I just focus on sweets. I don’t know how to play Garba, but I do go to Garba events and enjoy the atmosphere.



