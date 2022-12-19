Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Ayesha Jhulka, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Neelam Kothari grace the show

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of India Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions, and it is tough for the judges to judge.

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Udit Narayan to grace Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa GRAND FINALE

This season, the show is judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar, and the show is going to be hosted by Aditya Narayan.

As per sources, Ayesha Jhulka, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Neelam Kothari will be gracing the show.

They would be having some fun sessions with the contestants and the host of the show.

The contestants would be singing the actress's songs and would be giving a tribute to them.

This will be the first time that the actresses would be coming on the show and would be encouraging the contestants to perform well.

Are you excited to see the 90s actresses on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Udit Narayan to grace Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa GRAND FINALE