Oh No! Fans shocked as Pandya Store's choreography is out of sync, Deet inside!

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

In this video, we see that Pandya Store's cast is seen dancing their heart out. Fans are loving their off-camera bond and are wondering what going to happen in the upcoming track as they all are seen all decked up. Take a look at the video.

Meanwhile, in the show, Dhara wants Dev and Rishita's hearts to melt for them and agree to come back home.

But in Dev and Rishita’s absence, Janardan drops the sherbet on the floor and asks Gautam to clean it in front of all the guests.

Just then, Dev and Rishita enter and get shocked to see Gautam wiping the floor.

Will their hearts melt?

