Ravi Dubey REVEALS why he started following Buddhism

MUMBAI: Ravi Dubey is a talented actor of the small screen who has come a long way in his career. He is one of the top-rated actors of the small screen.

Ravi has been quite successful in his career and has had a number of hit shows to his credit. Also, Ravi's personal life has always been great and his social media account is proof.

The actor keeps posting various pictures and videos with his wife Sargun Mehta as they enjoy the beautiful moments of their life.

If you know Ravi very well, you must be aware that the actor follows Buddhism. Recently, during his live chat session with TellyChakkar, the actor was asked the reason behind following Buddhism, to which, Ravi said, "I started following it when I was going through a very rough patch in my life and I wanted some understanding of the chaos that was going on in one's life. I wanted to align myself and feel better about myself. So, when things went out of control, I started chanting at that time."

Ravi revealed how it gives him peace.

Well, Ravi has found a great way to find peace in his life and we are sure he has inspired a lot of people.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.