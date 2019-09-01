Television celebs talk about Ganesh Chatruthi

Rajesh Kumar

This year Ganpati celebration will be for 1 and a half days. We have been getting Ganpati from around 10 years now. It’s an ongoing process as the kids enjoy and we have a huge celebration every year. There is nothing which Ganpati doesn’t bring in our lives. He only brings happiness. As I said, it’s a celebration of life. I think Ganesh Chaturthi is more about the community's celebrations. It is a sign of unity, we believe in that and are still maintaining that. It’s a big festival not only for Maharashtra, but it has also been spread across India. These festivals are good because it makes people forget for a few days that life is about getting up in the morning and going to work. Rather than just sit, eat, relax and celebrate. It's about wisdom which Ganpati had, it tells you to keep that wisdom with you forever.



Jasmin Bhasin



I would be visiting a few friends place for Ganpati. Since the time I came to Bombay, I have been seeing Ganpati Bappa. I love the vibes and atmosphere in the city and like to be part of the celebration. I consider Ganpati Bappa to be a very positive and happy god. I also like to visit Lalbaug ka raja and I also love eating modak.



Shivin Narang



I am in Bulgaria and I would be missing Bappa. This is the first time I would be missing Ganesh Chaturthi. I believe in the power of prayers and being part of Ganpatifestivities makes you feel part of the city. I must say Bombay is a cosmopolitan city where all the festivals are celebrated with the same enthusiasm.



Ssharad Malhotra



I have been getting Ganpati Bappa for many years but this year is very special as it will be my first Ganesh Chaturthi post marriage. I go and get Ganpati personally and this time Ripci is helping me. Ganpati celebration is a permanent thing in my life.



Angad Hasija



Seven years ago, I had kept Ganpati at home for the first time and did so every year. Now, after two years break, I am getting Ganpati this year again. I am getting an eco-friendly Ganesha and would be decorating it with a variety of flowers. Ganpati is my friend and his blessings have been with me forever. My family will also join in the celebrations.



Arjun Bijlani



I have been getting Ganpati home for a long time. Ganpati festivities are a way of life. My son, Ayaan feels very happy and helps in decoration too. I can't think a life without Ganpati's blessing. I feel Ganpati Bappa has blessed me with a balance in personal and professional life.



Mrunal Jain



I am a Jain so Ganesh Chaturthi is very special as we have Shama Divas (Forgiveness day). Since I have been brought up in Mumbai, I have grown up celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi every year. I like to do Ganpati freestyle dance and enjoy the visarjan with my friends. My favourite Ganpati song is Deva Shree Ganesha.



Zuber K Khan



Like every year, I’ll go to my friend Ssharad Malhotra's place. I like the beautiful idols of Ganpati ji, it makes me feel very good. I respect all religions and believes and I personally feel connected to all festivals, be it Ganpati, Diwali, Holi, Christmas or eid. I have never kept a Ganpati at home yet but I might think about it in the future. I have always seen my friends bring eco-friendly Ganpatis and some of them even do the visarjan at home. I feel that's the best way one can celebrate this festival and keep the environment healthy as well.



Malhar Pandya



We have been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi from 4 years now, this will be the 5th year of getting Ganpati Bappa at our place. The room where the idol is kept is decorated with flowers. Our whole house is full of the fragrance of the flowers. Friends and family members come to our place to visit us, so it feels great. We get Ganpati for 1 and a half-days. I make sure that we get only eco-friendly Ganpati every year. We do the visarjan at our place in a tub itself and then put that water in our garden. Ganesha has brought a lot positivity in my life and I really enjoy this festival a lot every year.



Subuhi Joshi



It’s been 6 years now since I got Ganpati home for the first time. It’s one of my favourite festivals. I keep it for 3 days. I’ve already booked my idol and am really looking forward to bringing it home. Lately, I’ve been dealing through a lot of personal issues and Ganpati is believed to be the remover of obstacles. With complete faith, I’m going to bring him home and I hope all the obstacles will vanish. I always do Ganpati immersion in artificial/man-made tanks specially made for a visarjan so that the water isn’t polluted, and I hope each one of us does the same.



Ansh Bagri



I have been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi for 8 years now and it feels really good. The motive of the festival is to come together and share happiness, that's what Ganpatiji wants. We should be responsible enough and get eco-friendly Ganpati. We should try not to pollute the water. We respect and love lord Ganpati but in another way we disrespect nature by polluting it. So, I feel we should be a bit more responsible and we have to make sure that we celebrate and enjoy a lot but we take care and not pollute water. I celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in such a way that, whenever there is a visarjan happening and I see the idols passing by, I love watching it. The last day of Ganesh Chaturthi is the best when we see people dancing with happiness. It’s a very good environment, it gets positive energy in me.



Vikas Verma



My Ganpati celebration will be as such that I would be shooting but praying to Ganpati every morning on the set. I haven’t had the pleasure of keeping Bappa at home yet but hopefully soon in upcoming years, I can be lucky to do so. In Ganesh Chaturthi, we all do Bappa's prayer every morning or before starting any kind of a new work or anything prosperous. So, I think all I have is given by Bappa only.



I visit my friends place these 9 days and take Ganpati Bappa's blessings. Other than that, I believe everyone should get eco-friendly Ganeshas and save the environment.