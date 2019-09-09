TV actors againt uprooting of trees in Aarey Colony

MUMBAI: BMC's Tree Authority recently cleared the proposal for cutting or transplanting 2,702 trees in Mumbai's Aarey Colony in Maharashtra for Metro-3 car shed. Here is what TV actors have to say about this transformation to their Film City.



Mreenal Deshraj: The whole issue is extremely heartbreaking. We stand on the edge of many environmental issues. We have used up almost all of our natural resources. We should come together and save almost 3000 trees there. We have to learn from the Amazon fire and make sure to conserve and protect as well as inculcate the teaching of planting more trees in our future generations.



Shashank Vyas: I am not all in support of cutting trees. We all know the importance of trees, yet we going against nature. This will lead to delayed rainfall, heavy summers, global warming… If buildings are made, where will the wildlife go? If there are no trees and no water, where will everyone get water from? There is enough development already in Mumbai, let’s preserve these resources now.



Ssharad Malhotra: A big no for the axing of the Aarey colony trees, I consider these an oasis in this concrete jungle city of ours called Mumbai. We need to nurture, protect, save and preserve this green patch at any cost, as this is very essential for our well-being and also very soothing for all our senses too. The local government and the concerned authorities should take adequate and firm steps in saving this beautiful green patch of 2702 trees called The Aarey Colony trees.



Atul Verma: I don't think anybody would want the trees to be cut down. Unfortunately, Mumbai doesn't have much space left to make big sheds and our city needs the metro. I am sure that the authorities must have analysed the issue deeply before taking a big decision like this. Rather than getting paranoid in this situation, we should be with the government and find a solution to this.



Ira Sone: I think for the sake of infrastructure, we should not cut down trees because we are anyway facing pollution and air quality is dropping massively, which is a global issue. With trees being cut down, the oxygen levels can go down, I think there can be a smart way in planning an alternative solution. Every show I have shot has been in film city, it's like a second home and I wish to preserve that space. I hope something can be done about it.



Ankit Bathla: I have shot Thapki Pyaar Ki and Hamari Saas Leela and I really love film city. It’s cool and beautiful and it feels so good when you enter the gates. I have always heard that a Cheetah has entered the land and I always thought it's us who are encroaching on their land, we are ones who have moved in their space. Cutting down trees won't be a good idea it will disturb the eco-system and the pollution issues will increase. I and Jaya Bhattacharya have gone on rallies and signed a petition but nothing happened and I hope something works out and these trees don't get cut.



Rehaan Roy: I strongly oppose the decision taken by the BMC. We must realize the importance of trees by now. Where the whole world is talking and working towards afforestation, how can we cut so many trees?? We all know about the overpopulation of Mumbai. We all can realize the pollution level and the increasing heat because of that. We actually need more trees in Mumbai. At this situation, cutting such a huge number of trees is utter foolishness. There was also a petition filed against this. More than 3 lakh people signed in. But no one cared about it.



Arif Zakaria: I'm essentially pro-development. We need coastal roads, superhighways, bullet trains and bridges over bridges. The development comes with a sacrifice cost. Each tree uprooted should be replanted elsewhere.