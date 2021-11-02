WOW: You will be surprised to know the educational qualifications of Nia Sharma, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and others…

MUMBAI: We love our favourite celebrities and no doubt they are the best in fashion and inspiration that they give out to many fans and followers around.

Today, let us take a look at the educational qualifications of your favourite television celebrities!

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya:

Known as Ishita from her superhit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, she was preparing for civil services when she entered the industry and not many know that she holds a gold medal in rifle shooting as well!

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar:

While she gained a lot of fame for her daredevil avatar in Khatron Ke Khiladi, she is currently seen in Bigg Boss 15. She holds a degree in electronics and telecommunications engineering.

Nia Sharma:

Nia Sharma is currently very famous in TV Industry, she holds a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism.

Ravi Dubey:

Talented actor Ravi Dubey holds a degree in Electronics in communication engineering from Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology. This is not all, he has also studied diploma course in Journalism.

Mohsin Khan:

Known as Kartik in Yeh RIshta Kya Kehlata Hai, he pursued Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) and he topped his class in applied electronics and secured 80% in engineering.

Show your love for your favourite television celebrity in the comments below!