WOW: You will be surprised to know the educational qualifications of Nia Sharma, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and others…

We love our favourite celebrities and no doubt they are the best in fashion and inspiration that they give out to many fans and followers around.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Nov 2021 01:09 PM
Mumbai

Today, let us take a look at the educational qualifications of your favourite television celebrities!

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya:

Known as Ishita from her superhit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, she was preparing for civil services when she entered the industry and not many know that she holds a gold medal in rifle shooting as well!

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar:

While she gained a lot of fame for her daredevil avatar in Khatron Ke Khiladi, she is currently seen in Bigg Boss 15. She holds a degree in electronics and telecommunications engineering.

Nia Sharma:

Nia Sharma is currently very famous in TV Industry, she holds a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism.

Ravi Dubey:

Talented actor Ravi Dubey holds a degree in  Electronics in communication engineering from Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology. This is not all, he has also studied diploma course in Journalism.

Mohsin Khan:

Known as Kartik in Yeh RIshta Kya Kehlata Hai, he pursued Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) and he topped his class in applied electronics and secured 80% in engineering.

Show your love for your favourite television celebrity in the comments below!

